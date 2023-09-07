YWCA’s 40th Annual Chocolate Fantasy Fundraiser is back

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — New time, same sweet event. The 40th annual Chocolate Fantasy presented by YWCA kicked off its fundraiser today.

Over the lunch hour, the community was invited to the Delta by Marriott for lunch and other fun events.

From tortes and cheesecake to brownies and fudge the samples at this event are endless.

Not only does this fundraiser have delicious desserts from local businesses it also included a silent auction with items including high-end raffle prizes.

“There’s a lot of ways to get involved. Everything that goes on today allows people to support that good cause because we know we have a really caring community that wants to help out. This is an easy way for our community to do that.” says YWCA’s COO Julie Haugen.

The purchase of a ticket, desert, box, or silent auction item at the YWCA Chocolate Fantasy is a way to show your support for YWCA Cass Clay which serves over 300 adults and children each day through their shelter, housing, and supportive services.