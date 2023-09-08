Suspect Arrested After Shooting In Frazee

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (KFGO/KVRR) – A man is expected in court Friday after he was arrested following a shooting incident in Frazee, Minnesota.

Officers responded around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday on a report of gunshots on Lake Street. After an initial investigation, authorities determined the suspect may have been at a hotel in Perham, Minnesota.

Frazee police, with help from Perham police, Ottertail County Sheriff’s deputies, and their SWAT team, the suspect taken into custody. Police say there does not appear to be a threat to the public as this was an isolated incident between known parties.

The suspect is expected to appear in Becker County Court on Friday.

This is an ongoing investigation and no further information has been released.