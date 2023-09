One dead in crash near Perham

PERHAM, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) – A 64-year-old Perham woman died in a crash in Otter Tail County Friday night.

The crash happened just before 7 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 10 and County Road 60 about five miles northwest of Perham.

The State Patrol says the woman was driving east on Highway 10.

A 67-year-old man was driving a pickup west turning onto County Road 60 when the vehicles collided.

The man suffered non-life-threatening injuries.