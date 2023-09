Fire Causes Significant Damage to South Fargo Mobile Home

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Two people and a dog are safe after escaping a mobile home fire in south Fargo.

Crews were called out around 2:30 Sunday afternoon to 4514 San Juan Drive South.

They found a fire blazing in the rear of the structure and quickly put it out.

The house has significant fire and smoke damage.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

American Red Cross is offering assistance to those displaced.