Moorhead man jailed for arson after standoff with police

Sean Holtz is being held for 1st Degree Arson, False Imprisonment, 3rd Degree Assault, and 5th Degree Domestic Assault.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Police say a Moorhead man is being held on several charges including suspicion of arson following a fire and disturbance at a Moorhead home.

Forty-one-year-old Sean Holtz is being held at the Clay County Corrections Facility for 1st Degree Arson, False Imprisonment, 3rd Degree Assault, and 5th Degree Domestic Assault.

Police and firefighters were called to a fire at around 1:20 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of 7th Ave. S. Upon arrival, police say Holtz ran back into the home where the fire was happening. A short time later, he was spotted on the home’s roof.

While crews were fighting the fire, the man refused to come down and threatened to jump if anyone approached. Police say Holtz was involved in a disturbance with a woman who lived in the home.

Red River Valley SWAT negotiators helped arrest Holtz at around 9:00 p.m.

No one was injured. The investigation is still active.