River search launched for man who fled disturbance in Fargo

FARGO (KFGO) – Members of the Fargo and Moorhead Fire Departments were searching a section of the Red River Monday afternoon.

Valley Water Rescue was on the scene along with police officers from both Fargo and Moorhead and Clay County Sheriff’s deputies.

A Fargo police spokeswoman says at about 2:35, officers responded to a report of a disturbance at 9 Lower Terrace N. They attempted to interview one of the people involved when the man ran and entered the river.

Assisting Moorhead fire units were staged in the parking lot of Park Terrace Apartments on 1st Ave. N.