Feds investigating suspicious damage to Cass County deputy’s squad car





FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) –The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is investigating after a Cass County Sheriff’s Deputy discovered that his patrol vehicle had been damaged overnight by an incendiary device.

The department says early Tuesday morning, the deputy was leaving his north Fargo home to start a shift and noticed his patrol vehicle had been damaged at some point overnight.

The deputy found an object that appeared to be an incendiary device nearby and contacted the Red River Regional Bomb Squad. Authorities confirmed the device was incendiary in nature.

Public Information Officer Ashlee Sherill says the ATF has been collecting and testing evidence from the scene. Sherill couldn’t discuss what kind of evidence may have been found or how long the investigation would take.