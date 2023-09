Pilot killed in crop sprayer crash northwest of Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS N.D. (KVRR-KNOX) – One person is dead after the crash of a crop spraying plane in Grand Forks County on Tuesday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the plane went down in a farm field southeast of Ardoch near the Grand Forks-Walsh County line.

The call for assistance came in shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The cause of the crash is under investigation by the FAA. The name of the pilot has not been released.