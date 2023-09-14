One Dead, Numerous Injuries After School Bus and Pickup Crash in Nelson County

NELSON CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A number of people are hurt after a crash between a school bus and a pickup in Nelson County, North Dakota.

The driver of the pickup died at the scene.

Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 3:45 Thursday afternoon, about 6 miles south of Petersburg.

The bus was carrying members of the Hatton Northwood volleyball team on Highway 32 when it crashed with the pickup at the intersection of Nelson County Road 4.

Multiple people on the school bus were taken to Altru Hospital in Grand Forks to be treated for their injuries.

Altru issued a social media post saying they remained ready to care for all patients who need emergency care while attending to those involved in the bus crash.

The crash remains under investigation.