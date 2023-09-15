3rd Annual Apple Smash event hosted by SheyWest is back

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fall is right around the corner and many local businesses are getting ready for it.

SheyWest is hosting its 3rd annual Apple Smash event throughout the weekend.

At this event, you can expect fun for the whole family.

“Well, if you want my opinion today and tomorrow are gonna be the most fun of the whole weekend and of fall,” says SheyWest Owner, Jodi Kallias.

With it being almost fall SheyWest has officially gotten their seasonal pumpkins as well as their fall plants.

Their experts will help you with all of your fall gardening questions.

Also with fall almost a week away the Apple Smash event is a fun event for the whole family.

Not only do you get to smash apples into juice, you get to make it into your own apple cider.

SheyWest’s coffee shop the watering can will also have apple-flavored doughnuts and so much more.

