One injured when SUV crashes into motorcycle in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — A teenager is injured in a Grand Forks crash between a motorcycle and an SUV.

Police say they were dispatched to 24th Ave. South and South Columbia Road just before 2:30 this afternoon.

18-year-old Cooper Bakke was injured and taken to the hospital. His condition at this time is unknown.

89-year-old Jeanne Zimmerman of Grand Forks is cited for failing to yield right of way at a controlled intersection.

Anyone who may have seen the crash should contact Grand Forks Police.