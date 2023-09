WATCH: The Lashkowitz High Rise implosion

FARGO (KVRR) – Fargo’s Lashkowitz High Rise Apartment Building, a part of the city’s skyline for five decades, was successfully imploded Saturday morning.

It took about 500 pounds of explosives and just a few seconds to turn the building into a large pile of rubble.

The shock wave from the blast rattled windows and could be heard for miles.

It took several minutes for the large dust cloud from the blast to clear.