Man Dead After Crashing With Bus Headed for Casino Near Belcourt

ROLETTE CO., N.D. (KVRR) — A man is dead after crashing into a bus headed to Sky Dancer Hotel & Casino.

The deadly crash happened around 9 last night about five miles west of Belcourt.

Highway Patrol says 70-year-old Edward Thomas of Belcourt did stop at the stop sign.

Both vehicles left the road and rolled.

Thomas died at the scene.

The 20-year-old bus driver was taken to the hospital in Belcourt with minor injuries.