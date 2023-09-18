Minnesota State University Moorhead holds Constitution Day

MOORHEAD, MINN (KVRR) – MSUM celebrated Constitution Day which marks the signing of the Constitution in 1787.

Since 2004, September 17th has been a day for people to commemorate the signing and learn more about our founding document.

MSUM had several displays to pay tribute to the important day in our country’s history.

Dr. Paul Kramer spoke about Constitutional issues that impact students and higher education.

Dr. Barbara Headrick spoke about how the audience can get civically engaged.

Headrick said, “More that you do it The more likely you are to continue to do it. And so encouraging people as soon as they’re eligible to begin voting and begin to be interested in this area is one of our main goals”

Dr. Headrick discussed the progression of women’s right to vote since 1920 to now.