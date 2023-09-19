New Charges Filed In April Crash That Killed Motorcyclist in West Fargo

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) — A West Fargo woman has now been charged with manslaughter and negligent homicide in a deadly motorcycle collision in April.

28-year-old Taquoya Saldana was originally charged with reckless driving, driving with a suspended license and DUI.

Those charges were dropped while the investigation was underway.

31-year-old Thomas Fradet of Fargo was on Main Avenue when he turned onto 17th Street East.

Highway Patrol reports said Saldana ran into the motorcycle at a high speed.

A warrant has been issued for her arrest.