Woman Found In Grove of Trees After Crashing Near Rugby Identified

RUGBY, N.D. (KVRR) — A Devils Lake woman killed in a rollover near Rugby has been identified as 73-year-old Cynthia Meyer.

Highway Patrol reports Meyer’s vehicle left Highway 2 sometime Monday.

It hit an approach, vaulted, rolled onto its roof and came to rest in a grove of trees.

She wasn’t found by officers until Tuesday afternoon after someone reported that Meyer didn’t arrive when she was supposed to.

Meyer was wearing her seatbelt but was pronounced dead on scene.