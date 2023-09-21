Economic Development meeting to discuss labor recruitment in metro

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Workforce recruitment was a big topic at the annual Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Committee Board meeting.

Business leaders discussed the size of the local workforce and the methods being used to bring more workers to the area.

This is the first time the metro has been engaged in a massive workforce recruitment initiative of this scale.

“Right now, we have over 7500 open positions in our region, nearly 2,000 are in the healthcare field and we’re not going to be able to fill those positions just with the local workforce. Even when we think about students coming out of higher education, and others, there’s not a big enough number of individuals so we’re going to have to recruit more people into the region.,” said Joe Raso with Greater Fargo Moorhead Economic Development Corporation.

In order to deal with the shortage, a new campaign was launched to recruit workers to move to the area.

The campaign showcases not only the jobs available, but also how great of a place the metro is to live for potential recruits.