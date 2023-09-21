Erin DuPree Named Minnesota’s First Director of the Office of Cannabis Management

ST. PAUL (KVRR) — Minnesota has its first director of the Office of Cannabis Management.

She is Erin DuPree and she starts her new job on October 2 after being appointed to the position by Gov. Tim Walz.

DuPree will be responsible for building the new state agency to establish and regulate the new adult-use marijuana market.

Walz says DuPree has direct experience in Minnesota’s hemp and cannabis industry and over 20 years of success in launching, managing, and growing businesses and organizations.

She is the founder, vice president of sales and operations, and head of research and development at Loonacy Cannabis Co., located in Apple Valley.

The state has set a target date of May 2024 to begin accepting applications for legal marijuana retailers.