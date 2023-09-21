LIVE: Sounds Like A New Season

The FM Symphony kicks off its return with a new season starting this weekend.

FARGO — Just in time for fall’s approach this weekend, it’s starting to sound like a lot of fun for classical music fans in the region.

It’s the kickoff of the start of the new season for the Fargo-based FM Symphony, its 92nd.

The classical performing arts company is welcoming guest violinist Rachel Barton Pine.

Conductor Chris Zimmerman calls Pine a passionate advocate for music, for genres that range from classical, to Scottish fiddle, to heavy metal.

Her stint here in Fargo coincides with a recent upsurge in interest in violin music.

He visited the Morning Show for a live chat about why the string instruments in general and violin in particular speak to so many listeners, whether a conductor’s allowed to have a favorite instrument, and who the “unsung hero” instruments of a symphony are.

For more information:

https://www.fmsymphony.org/