F-M community raises $120,000 for Alzheimer’s research

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Walkers came out in full force on the first day of Fall to honor their loved ones at the Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

It’s part of a nationwide movement as hundreds from our F-M community walked about three miles by Liberty Middle School.

They raised more than $120,000 and are trying to hit $150,000 by the end of the year.

“The funds that we raise are helping families that are going through this journey at no cost. So, we’re giving them the resources that they need to go through this journey. Being able to have an event like this, that raises funds to support others, is really fulfilling,” says Emily Bultema, the Senior Project Manager at the Minnesota-N.D. Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Most of the event was moved indoors a few days in advance because of the forecasted storms.

Organizers thrilled by the turnout and thank West Fargo Schools for helping them pivot.

