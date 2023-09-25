Midtown Bike and Pedestrian Trail completed in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — The long awaited bike path project in Moorhead is finally complete.

Bikers and people will be able to use the Midtown path.

For years, the city planners have worked with other groups in Clay County and the state to get this project off the ground.

This included the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trail Commission.

A collaboration that brought this pathway to life.

“It’s really exciting that the new bike path is officially complete. It completes the greater segment of the Red River corridor trail and now we’ve got a complete off and on trail segment all the way from Wall Street Avenue in North Moorhead, all the way down to Bluestem Amphitheater in South Moorhead,” says Forrest Steinhoff, Asst. City Planner.

The project was made possible with the use of State of Minnesota Legacy Funds.