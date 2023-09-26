Alex’s Lemonade Stand raises funds for childhood cancer research

FARGO N.D. (KVRR) – Longfellow Elementary students and staff are raising money for children’s cancer research with a refreshing drink

The school hosts Alex’s Lemonade Stand, in honor of a former student who started his own lemonade stand after being diagnosed with cancer.

The stand is memorialized with names of former students and staff who have been diagnosed with cancer or are fighting through it.

September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month and the school is trying to raise awareness on a topic that may be overlooked.

“Only six percent of cancer research money goes to childhood cancer. So, we, you know, being in an elementary school, we just care so much about our children and we want more money and research and awareness to go into childhood cancer. Said, Speech Pathologist Erin Gigstad.

They raised $550 over the last two days.