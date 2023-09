Breckenridge man pinned under tipped crane

BRECKENRIDGE, Minn. (KVRR) — A man is rescued after being pinned under a crane in Breckenridge.

James Jawaski, 58, was found in the cab of a tipped over crane.

It happened at Woodcrest Drive and River Bend Trail around 10:45 this morning.

Both of the man’s legs were pinned.

A front-end loader was able to lift the crane.

Jawaski was airlifted to Sanford in Fargo.

He suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries to both legs.