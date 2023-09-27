Fargo firefighters vs. police officers in 3rd annual Battle of the Badges Blood Drive

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) -Fargo Fire Department competed against The Fargo Police Department for the Battle Badges Blood Drive.

Spokes Person for Eastern North Dakota and Northwestern Minnesota Red Cross Lynette Nyman said, “Every year they hold this shall we say competition, people get to come in and vote for Fargo police or for Fargo fire and donate blood which helps save lives.

In 2022, the Battle of the Badges Blood Drive brought in a total of 44 donations and a win for the Fargo Fire Department.

This year is even more important than usual with the nationwide shortage of blood and platelets.

Nyman said, “25 percent short fall was collected in preparation for fall and that’s kind of how blood works, it’s a kind of pay it forward, donate now so that there blood on the shelves in the weeks to come.”

Red Cross announced on September 11th there is a national blood supply shortage that has dropped critically since early August.

“If the American red cross is responsible for 40 percent of the nations blood supply and we declare a shortage. Now is the time to step up and fill those appointments,” Nyman says.

Red cross locations across the country are aiming for 10,000 units each week to prepare for winter time.