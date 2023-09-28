KVRR morning news anchor trying to raise thousands for breast cancer research

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Real Men Wear Pink.

That’s the message our morning anchor, Adam Ladwig, is spouting all October for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

He’s trying to raise $2,500 to make a difference for those fighting cancer and their families.

The American Cancer Society estimates more than 300,000 people will get diagnosed with breast cancer in 2023 and will claim more than 43,000 lives.

“Breast cancer hits close to home for an awful lot of people and I’m no exception. I have a cousin who’s a breast cancer survivor. I want to do everything I can this month to help raise money and support and try to end breast cancer,” Ladwig said.

You can donate to the cause by clicking on his picture on our website all through October.