One person dead after two-vehicle crash in Norman County, Minnesota

FERTILE, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Fertile in Norman County.

The State Patrol says an SUV was traveling west on a rural road when the driver collided with another vehicle that was headed north on State Highway 32. The driver of the SUV, a 61-year-old woman from Grand Rapids, Michigan, died.

The driver of the other vehicle, a semi, Samuel Olson, 75, of Crookston was not injured.

The crash was reported shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday.