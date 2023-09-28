Pet Connection: Meet Thatcher

Thatcher still has that puppy energy, despite being two years old

The German Shorthaired Pointer/Lab joins us for this week’s Pet Connection from the Humane Society of the Lakes in Detroit Lakes.

They’re working to harness that energy. He’s learning commands like sit and lie down.

Thatcher loves other dogs, but focuses too much on cats and small critters to safely live with them.

If he’s the playful boy for you, learn more about him by clicking here.