National Coffee Day is here!

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Cool beans! It’s National Coffee Day and we can’t fully espresso our excitement.

Northstar Coffee was happy to be serving the beloved drink to their Fargo regulars.

Being a small local coffee shop these little coffee huts believe the drink is so universally loved becuase of its versatility.

For example, you can drink coffee hot or cold and as sweet and caffeinated as you want making it so easy to be loved.

“You can have it as strong as you want or as sweet as you want and it’s still gonna give you that energy, no matter which way you drink it.” says Northstar Coffee Barista, Brenna Brady.

Northstar Coffee prides itself on the coffee beans that they get locally.

From dark coffee to sweet drinks like the Wonka Bar, this little local coffee shop is happy to serve you.