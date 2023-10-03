LIVE: Fall Cocktails with Rosewild

Autumn entertaining season's here, and soon, your guests will be too.

FARGO — As the temperature drops, so does our interest in spending time outdoors in the Upper Midwest.

It’s time to take the party inside, and to do it, the folks from downtown’s Rosewild are offering us some great tips for mixing drinks for guests and pairing them perfectly with food.

They put an emphasis on not just seasonal ingredients, but also sustainable, local ones from area farmers, producers, and foragers.

Rosewild Manager Mackenzie Meier joined the Morning Show to show Emily and Adam how to mix some cocktails that you can make for a crowd at home.

She also brought two of their most popular dishes that pair well with the cocktails, an espresso martini and a Bloody Mary.

Check out the video above for a demonstration, and get all the details, including those about Rosewild’s expanded 7-day a week schedule, menu changes, and upcoming candle- and cider-making session, at the link below.

https://jasperfargo.com/rosewild/