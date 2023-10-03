School Resource Officers to Return Friday in Moorhead

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — School Resource Officers will return to public schools in Moorhead on Friday.

The Moorhead Police Department received clarification of a new state law after pulling officers from its schools in August.

The clarity from the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office reduces liability risk for officers.

During this off time, SROs were temporarily assigned to the dayshift, where they did routine school walk throughs and were available in case of emerging situations.