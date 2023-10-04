Natural Pet Center and Homeward to host microchip clinic

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — If you are a pet owner you know losing your pet is your worst nightmare.

Natural Pet Center and Homeward Animal Shelter are working together to find a solution to this problem.

That solution is microchipping, a fast and easy process of giving an injection but instead of fluids, the pet is getting a microchip.

Natural Pet Center is hosting a microchip clinic on Thursday, October 5th from 4 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

This is important because it is a permanent way to keep track of your pet if they are ever lost.

“It just gives another safety and security peace of mind that if your pet is ever lost or stolen they are going to get returned to you.” says the owner of Natural Pet Center, Michelle Smith.

It is $25 per pet but that $25 could be the difference between your pet coming home safely.

