Hope Inc. hosts Wheelchair Basketball

FARGO N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo-Moorhead’s Hope Inc. is providing family friendly sporting and recreational opportunities critical to the health and development of children and adults.

Executive Director Bill Grommesh said, “You know when Hope Inc. started we had 5 kids in the program and we’ve grown to over 250 and we pull them in from a wide range. You know we have folks coming from Cavalier, from Monticello, from Jamestown, all over and it’s a great feeling to know we’re positively impacting them and hope Inc really is a community among itself it’s a great support system. ”

Hope Inc. was founded in 2006 to give access to all kids regardless of their physical ability.

Athlete Danny Isaac said, “I think just a huge part of my upbringing was coming here to hope and playing and just being able to have that type of community here and the friends I’ve met and people in a similar situation as me that enjoy things I enjoy that was so awesome.”

The non-profit also hosts sled hockey, downhill skiing, baseball, taekwondo and more.

“There’s just something about finding somebody that has lived a similar life as you that you can just connect really quickly with and that was awesome. I’ve made some really great friends here at hope because of that,” Said Isaac.

If you’re interested in attending any of Hope Inc.’s programs, visit their website. Everybody is welcome.