If you’re looking for “100 Things to Do in Fargo Before You Die”, get this new book

FARGO N.D. (KVRR) – Fargo native Alicia Underlee Nelson is a nationally renowned writer having written for Food Network and USA Today.

“100 Things to do in Fargo Before You Die” highlights some of Fargo’s unique and fun activities.

Three activities Nelson highlighted for an afternoon out were heading downtown to experience the heart of Fargo.

Then cross the Red River into Moorhead to see the Viking Ship at Hjemkost Center.

Finally finish off at Brewhala with some drinks, food, and crafts.

Author Alicia Underlee Nelson said, “I thought after the pandemic when we’re all kind of forced to be in one spot would it be fun to reexamine the place I call home and I always tell people it is my job to know what’s going on and what’s different and what’s new in Fargo Moorhead and I found things while researching this book that I had never done I never tried in some cases never heard of so it was a surprise for me too.”

Get your copy of “100 Things to Do in Fargo Before You Die” in bookstores now.