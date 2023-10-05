Pet Connection: Meet Otis

No matter how soft he looks on your screen, he is so much softer in real life

He’s a 2 1/2 year-old Tabby/Domestic Long-Hair kitty from Homeward Animal Shelter. Otis is super laid back and loves getting cuddles. He’s gorgeous, with white and grey paws and adorable tufts of hair springing out of his ears.

He lived with other cats in his previous home, which was stressful for him. Otis would do best in a home where he is the only pet. He could live with older kids who know how to play gently.

If you want Otis, you better act fast. His adoption fee is completely waived. In fact, all spayed and neutered dogs and cats have their adoption fees waived at Homeward through Saturday, October 7th. They’re trying to make room to bring in even more pets stuck at the pound.

You can give the lovely Otis a forever home and open up a spot for another pet in need. Find out more about him by clicking here.