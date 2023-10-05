What goes on at the Downtown Engagement Center

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – In downtown Fargo lies the engagement center near city hall. Serving a portion of our community by providing a plethora of services for them.

“Is to be a connection point for people who are experiencing homelessness or unstably housed with all of the different providers who are available in our community.” said Chandler Esslinger, the community liaison for Fargo Cass Public Health.

Not everyone views it that way. There are some who have made complaints during city commissioner meetings towards the center. The team working there is asking people to be understanding as they help those in need.

“Give people the benefit of the doubt,” said Esslinger. “Give them the benefit that they are doing their best and are doing everything in their power to make it through the day and change their situation. I think if you really orient yourself with that perspective, you’re that much more kind, you’re that much more compassionate and that makes our entire community a better place to live.”

According to Fargo Cass Public Health, the Downtown Engagement Center takes up only $250,000 in the 2023-24 city budget. With the rest of the costs being supported through grants which are facilitated by public health.

“I take the opportunity to serve this population of people very seriously,” said Esslinger. “I think that it is a great honor to experience life alongside the folks that we serve. To learn from those folks that we serve and to try to make our community a place where everybody belongs. Everybody has a place to be. I really feel like that’s my calling.”

The Downtown Engagement Center opened in November of 2020.