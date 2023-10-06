LIVE: NDSU’s Dracula: The Ladies Bite Back

A play that won't suck.

FARGO — Dracula is coming back to life this Halloween season on the stage at NDSU.

And it may be for the last time… if the women of this play have anything to say about it.

This October, they’re performing the original stage play “Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy.”

It’s got the traditional hallmarks of the Dracula story based on Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel: Victorian costumes, garlic, crucifixes, silver weapons, and of course, gallons and gallons of blood.

But in this version, most of the lead roles, including that of vampire slayer Dr. Van Helsing, are played by women.

Renfield, Dracula’s lackey, is also a female role.

And the monster’s wives take on more substantial roles than in other adaptations.

One role that can’t be played by a woman in this production is the monster himself.

For more on why, plus why audiences are finding new resonance in the play since it was first released near the beginning of the pandemic, check out our interviews with director, cast and crew and the link below for tickets.

https://www.ndsu.edu/performingarts/theatre/shows/2023-24/