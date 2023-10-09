Fargo man injured in semi crash in Becker County

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – The driver of a semi was injured after he lost control of his vehicle and went into a ditch in Becker County on Saturday morning. It happened at mile marker 44 on Highway 113.

First responders discovered the driver, 32-year-old Rouby Mankenley St. Charles, of Fargo, suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the crash when his rig went into the ditch.

Saint Charles was transported to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for treatment.

He was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash and law enforcement says alcohol did not play a factor in the incident.