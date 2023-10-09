Indigenous People’s Day Celebrations in Fargo-Moorhead

FARGO N.D. (KVRR) – There were all kinds of events this Indigenous Peoples’ Day throughout the Fargo Moorhead area.

NDSU held an event to bring awareness to how Indigenous People have been treated in the past.

There was a teepee set up on campus near the Babbling Brook.

The event also had NDSU’s American Indian Public Health department talking about their ongoing work in Native American communities throughout the region.

Tribal Initiatives Coordinator at NDSU, Vanessa Rabitaille-Kinney said. “Wasn’t until I was in the middle of my masters it became a federally recognized holiday and because of that, I wouldn’t say so much retribution but it’s just something to celebrate and bring matters that happened in the past Into light and celebrate something great.”

Fargo, West Fargo and Moorhead public schools came together to host their Indigenous Peoples’ Day Powwow.

The event started off with a fried bread taco bar.

It was followed by the grand entry which Indigenous people from the Fargo Moorhead area entered the Moorhead High School gym doing a traditional dance.

They also performed more traditional dances honoring veterans and elders.

State Indian education coordinator Arlan Littlewolf said. “The fact it was Columbus Day and switched it to Indigenous Peoples’ Day. I feel like I’m really proud to be alive during this era because there have been people I knew that have passed away before this change took place and I just feel like it’s very important. I’m happy to be here and happy to be supported by this community and this school district in this way.”

This was the 5th time the event had been hosted at Moorhead high school.