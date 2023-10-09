MSUM Homecoming kicks off this week

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – MSUM is excited to kick off their homecoming events this week.

From crafts to food to sports MSUM has it all planned for this fun-filled week.

Not only is homecoming for students, alumni, and teachers but it is also a great way for the public to get involved with their local university.

All week long there are events the community can attend to show their support.

“The excitement for me is that we’re celebrating continuing to move forward as a university. As a great institution that’s a great regional partner and preparing students for their lives and their leadership capacity,” says MSUM’s 12th President, Tim Downs.

For more information and a full list of events, click here.