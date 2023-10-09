Nursing Home Resident Dead After Pants Caught Fire While Smoking

LAKOTA, N.D. (KFGO) — A nursing home resident in Lakota, North Dakota is dead after his pants caught fire.

Nelson County Sheriff Kurt Schwind says the unusual incident happened Friday.

Schwind says the man went outside to smoke and started a fire on the ground.

He then attempted to put it out by driving over the flames with his mobility scooter when his pants caught fire.

It was windy at the time and that was a factor in the man suffering severe burns.

He was taken to a Twin Cities burn center where he died.

The fire remains under investigation but Schwind says the death appears to be accidental.