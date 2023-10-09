Recruits needed for Fargo Police Academy Class Starting In January

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Fargo Police Department is looking for recruits to join its upcoming Fargo Police Academy class this January.

The program runs for 13 weeks.

Those who successfully complete the program are able to become a peace officer.

Candidates who qualify will be invited to enroll in the academy free of charge.

They will be paid and are eligible for a complete benefits package during their time in the academy.

You must be 21 or older, hold a valid driver’s license, and have completed 60 college credit hours.

For more information on how to enroll in the Fargo Police Academy head over to their website.