Zach Bryan Adds 2nd Alerus Show While The Kentucky Headhunters Make A Stop in Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A country music artist who got his start on YouTube in 2017 is now selling so many tickets in Grand Forks that a second show has been added.

Zach Bryan, known for hits “Something in the Orange” and “I Remember Everything”, will play Alerus Center next August 25 and 26, 2024.

Tickets on Ticketmaster for the 25th are going for around $200.

Tickets for the second show go on sale next Friday, October 20 at noon.

Those hard-rocking country boys from the 1980s are coming to Fargo.

The Kentucky Headhunters will play Sanctuary Events Center on Friday, December 29.

The band hit it big with 1989’s “Pickin’ On Nashville” which sold over two million copies.

The album won a Grammy and three CMA’s.

General admission tickets are $35 and go on sale Friday morning at 10 at jadepresents.com or at the Tickets 300 Box Office.