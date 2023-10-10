Great Plains Food Banks Mobile Pantry makes five stops

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – In 2008 Great Plains Food Bank started their mobile food pantry, delivering fresh produce and non-perishables to those in need.

Moorhead Business Association member and volunteer Alisha Nelson said, “It’s crazy how much there’s a need. I mean there’s a line even before I got here and it hasn’t stopped since I’ve been here so there’s clearly a need for it and I’m just happy to be helping in any way I can.

Great plains food banks target rural communities and works together with local associations to help supply food.

Mobile Food Pantry came to Moorhead’s A place for hope which is a recovery and wellness center, as well as a food shelf to help add to their supply with the large amount of need for food.

Executive Director for A place for hope Darrell Vasvick said, “We’re seeing close to one thousand families a month and or about twenty five hundred individuals last month we gave out about forty eight thousand pounds of food so we’re very very busy. We do it on a shoestring budget actually no budget for the food shelf side. It’s all dependent on volunteers and I think last month we had one thousand and forty eight volunteer hours.

The trucks made stops in Ulen, Hawley, Barnesville, Glyndon, and Moorhead and have many more stops planned with the ongoing demand.

With the price of groceries beginning to rise, so does the demand from great plains food bank.