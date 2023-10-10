Local Church Tour Group Flees Israel and Is Now in Jordan

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota U.S. Senator John Hoeven says a group of around 80 local priests and parishioners on tour in Israel when the war started this week have now made their way to Jordan.

Hoeven has been in contact with Father Phil Ackerman, head pastor at Holy Cross Catholic Church in West Fargo, who is helping lead the trip.

Hoeven and Sen. Kevin Cramer say the State Department committed that the ambassador’s office will directly contact the group and assist them in securing flights out of the region.

He also continues to condemn the horrific attack by Hamas against Israel.

Hoeven says he is “praying for all of the victims.”