MSUM’s ‘Become a Teacher Day’

MSUM 'Become a Teacher Day' 2023

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Amid the teacher shortage crisis, Minnesota State University Moorhead looks to help out by having a ‘Become a Teacher’ day. The university gave local high school students a look at studying to become a teacher.

Complete with guest speakers from current MSUM students and sitting in on college classes.

“I’d say go for it,” said Keri DeSutter, the director of teacher education at MSUM. “It’s a really rewarding and challenging career. There’s a high need for teachers, and all of the students we graduate get jobs and are living really happy productive lives.”

States like North Dakota have declared emergencies regarding teacher shortages this year.