Burgum Gives Speech on Foreign Policy and Security While Rep. Phillips Mulls Dem Bid for President

Rep. Dean Phillips (D) Minnesota's 3rd District

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVRR/AP/CNN) — Gov. Doug Burgum delivers his foreign policy address taking aim at President Joe Biden and his administration’s policies.

The Republican presidential candidate made his remarks at the Hudson Institute, a conservative think tank based in Washington, D.C.

Burgum says Biden’s policies give a green light across central America to run for the southern border.

He calls the situation at the border a top national security concern.

He also took aim at Biden’s energy and economic policies.

Burgum says without a fundamental change we are headed towards a century dominated by China and anti-American regimes.

“Joe Biden has replaced American exceptionalism with American self-doubt. He’s replaced deterrence with deference,” said Burgum.

“Ronald Reagan’s peace through strength has been replaced with conflict through weakness. Like circling sharks, American adversaries sense an historic moment of U.S. vulnerability due to weakness abroad and political chaos at home.”

Burgum is offering $20 gas gift cards to new donors in order to reach the threshold to participate in the third GOP presidential debate next month.

Democratic Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota is leaving his position in House Democratic leadership over his party’s support of President Joe Biden’s 2024 reelection bid.

The moderate Democrat has said for months that he does not think Biden should run for reelection.

Phillips is still considering giving Biden a primary challenge.

“I think President Biden is an extraordinary man. I think he saved our country. But my perspective on 2024 is clear because I’m afraid we’re going to have a repeat of 2016 which this country can ill afford. That’s my perspective. It’s not about the President, it’s about the numbers and the realities,” Phillips told CNN.

There is growing scrutiny of the president’s age.

At 80, Biden is the oldest president in American history.

If reelected, he would be 86 when ending his second term.

Republican former president Donald Trump is 77.