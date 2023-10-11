Petition Started To Make Sure NDSU Homecoming Court Has One King and One Queen

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A mechanical engineering student at NDSU has started an online petition to reinstate homecoming king and queen at the university.

Landon Allex started the petition on Change.org.

He wrote that he is not trying to “invalidate this year’s winners, Zach and Connor, but rather to make a policy change for future elections.”

NDSU changed the voting for the positions in 2021 allowing students to simply vote for two people to be the homecoming royalty.

It just so happens that the two top vote getters this year were both male: Zachary Quirk and Connor Dilse.

Allex believes there should still be two separate titles to recognize a man and a woman.

He wrote, “We need to hold our public institutions accountable to recognizing this basic truth. NDSU has avoided the gender issue on this topic by choosing to remove gender from the tradition. Although this change was voted on by the student body four years ago, this vote was held in the aftermath of Covid and does not likely represent the ideals of the students today.”

