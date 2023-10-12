Concordia College unveils its new state of the art Heimarck Center

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – The center is named after long time professor in the health science department, Dr. Ted Heimarck.

Concordia Colleges President Colin Irvine said, “Behind me is a building that exists because he existed and that speaks to the impact he had on people that was so profound and so powerful that they’re willing to give their resources there time there careers to carry out the work he began

One of the new upgrades to the center consist of simulation rooms for nursing, social work and exercise science.

“Well what’s really cool about simulation is that the clinical setting it can be a little feast or famine so some students might have a really busy shift and some might have a really quiet shift but what’s great is that we can ensure our students are getting those really core situations that they will one day encounter as a student in a safe environment where mistakes are, it’s a safe place to make mistakes basically.” said Skills Lab Coordinator Toni Dahlmeier.

The newly completed facility for Concordia’s Sanford Heimarck School of Health Professions will make the classroom experience similar to the work world.

Irvine also said, “You know this is a really great example of experiential learning and the kind of experiential that is transformative. These simulation labs allow students to experience hospital-like situations that prepare them for being in the real world and really blur the lines between what it’s like to be in college in a classroom and be in a hospital doing actual health care work.”

These new resources for students will help them in the career path of their choosing.