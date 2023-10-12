Man Accused of Causing Over $17,000 in Damage to Tires Wanted in Grand Forks

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — An arrest warrant is out for a man identified as a suspect in the slashing of dozens of tires in Grand Forks.

Police say 31-year-old Matthew Morris is wanted for felony criminal mischief.

They have tied Morris to the damage of more than 50 vehicles earlier this month in an area from the 17 hundred to 23 hundred blocks of 9th and 10th avenues north.

Police say the losses of around 80 slashed tires exceeds $17,000.

If you know where Morris is, contact Grand Forks Police.