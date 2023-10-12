More Charges Filed Against David George, Former West Fargo Elementary Principal

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Cass County prosecutors file more felony charges against a former West Fargo elementary principal who was arrested for child porn.

They have added charges of gross sexual imposition with a victim under 15 and solicitation of a minor against David George.

The school district put out a statement saying the charges are not related to West Fargo Public Schools’ learners.

The school district also has no additional comment on the case.

Last week, George entered not guilty pleas to seven counts of child porn.

Prosecutors say George had videos and photos of obscene performances of minors, mostly boys, who are believed to be between 5 and 14.

George resigned as principal of Independence Elementary on the same day he was arrested on August 14th.

He remains jailed with bond set at $250,000.